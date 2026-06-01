NXT Stock Alert: Solar Company Nextpower Is Taking on Data Centers With New Acquisition

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Nextpower (NXT) stock remains in focus after the solar tracker company agreed to acquire Prevalon Energy for up to $365 million, expanding its footprint into battery storage and AI data centers.

The energy-tech firm simultaneously raised its fiscal 2027 guidance — now calling for at least $4 billion in revenue and $4.52 a share of adjusted earnings.

Including recent gains, Nextpower shares are up nearly 70% versus their year-to-date low.

Significance of Prevalon Deal for Nextpower Stock

In its press release, Nextpower said it plans on integrating Prevalon’s battery energy storage units and advanced energy management applications into its proprietary solar technology systems.

This may translate to faster growth and a broader total addressable market for the Nasdaq-listed firm.

Investors are cheering NXT stock primarily because the Prevalon deal emphasizes the demand tied to artificial intelligence and hyperscaler data center infrastructure.

Following the post-announcement rally, Nextpower sits decisively above its key moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the late 60s indicating intense buying pressure.

UBS Says NXT Shares Aren’t Out of Juice Yet

Despite NXT’s meteoric run in 2026, UBS analyst Jon Windham believes the Prevalon agreement unlocks an incremental market opportunity that could drive the company’s share price up further.

In a recent note to clients, Windham maintained a “Buy” rating on Nextpower stock and raised his price target of $170, indicating potential upside of another 9% from current levels.

According to him, NXT’s “solar tracker market share leadership and strong customer relationships position it well to expand its product offering and transform into a diversified electric hardware supplier."

Based on 13 technical indicators, Barchart also currently has a “100% BUY” opinion on Nextpower, reinforcing that momentum favors continued upside.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Nextpower

Other Wall Street analysts also find NXT shares attractive at less than 6x sales, especially given its commitment to expanding its footprint in the AI data centers market.