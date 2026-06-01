Is Citigroup Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $214.7 billion , Citigroup Inc. ( C ) is a global financial services holding company that provides a wide range of banking, investment, and wealth management solutions to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through five business segments: Services; Markets; Banking; U.S. Personal Banking; and Wealth, offering products such as treasury solutions, securities services, investment banking, lending, and retail banking.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally considered "mega-cap" stocks, and Citigroup fits this criterion perfectly. It serves clients across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Latin America through its extensive international network.

Shares of the New York-based company have slipped 6.6% from its 52-week high of $135.29 . The stock has increased nearly 15% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 4.1% rise over the same time frame.

C stock is up 8.6% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI's 6% gain. Longer term, shares of Citigroup have surged 68.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 20.6% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Citigroup shares rose 2.6% on Apr. 14 after the bank reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $3.06 and revenue of $24.6 billion. Investor sentiment was further supported by robust growth in its key businesses , particularly Markets revenue of $7.25 billion (up 19%) and Wealth revenue of $3.06 billion (up 11%), while net interest income reached $15.7 billion, above the consensus estimate.

Additionally, Citi reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including 5% - 6% growth in net interest income (excluding Markets) and also repurchasing $6.3 billion of shares during the quarter.

In comparison, rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) has lagged behind Citigroup stock. JPM stock has dipped 7.7% on a YTD basis and gained 12.7% over the past 52 weeks.