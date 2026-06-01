Bears Are in Control of the Canadian Dollar. Here’s When It’s Time to Sell.

September Canada dollar (D6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Canadian dollar futures that prices are in a downtrend and last week hit a seven-week low. Bears have downside momentum. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy remains on solid footing, while Canada’s economy has shown some weakness. The interest rate differential between the U.S. and Canada (U.S. rates are higher) also favors the greenback over the Canadian currency.

A move in the September Canadian dollar futures prices below chart support at .7250 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .7050, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop above, is located at .7335.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):