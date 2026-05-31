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Is Uber Technologies Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock

With a market cap of $143.3 billion, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a global technology company that provides a platform for transportation, delivery, and logistics services. The company’s offerings span Mobility, Delivery, and Freight, providing transportation, food and retail ordering, and logistics solutions through its digital marketplace. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Uber Technologies fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. Uber continues to expand its ecosystem by integrating financial partnerships, advertising services, and white-label delivery solutions.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company have dipped nearly 31% from its 52-week high of $101.99. Over the past three months, shares of Uber Technologies have decreased 6.7%, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 4.2% gain during the same period.

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UBER stock has declined 13.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI’s 6.2% return. In the longer term, shares of the company have dropped 20.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to Dow Jones' 21.2% return over the same time frame.

UBER stock has remained below its 50-day moving average since October 2025 and below its 200-day moving average since November 2025.

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Shares of Uber Technologies climbed 8.5% on May 6 after the company delivered strong Q1 2026 results, with Gross Bookings rising 25% year-over-year to $53.7 billion, revenue increasing 14% to $13.2 billion, and trips growing 20% to 3.6 billion, driven by 17% growth in Monthly Active Platform Consumers. Investors were particularly encouraged by profitability improvements, as operating income surged 57% to a record $1.9 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $2.5 billion, and adjusted EPS jumped 44% to $0.72, while free cash flow reached $2.3 billion. 

Sentiment was further boosted by strong guidance, with Uber forecasting Q2 Gross Bookings of $56.25 billion - $57.75 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.78 - $0.82.

In comparison, rival ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has performed weaker than UBER stock. NOW stock has decreased 39.1% over the past 52 weeks and 18.8% on a YTD basis.

Despite Uber Technologies’ weak performance, analysts are bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 50 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $106.69 represents a premium of 51.5% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NOW 124.37 +15.64 +14.38%
Servicenow Inc
$DOWI 51,032.46 +363.49 +0.72%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
UBER 70.40 -0.52 -0.73%
UBER Technologies Inc

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