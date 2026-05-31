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Is NIKE Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nike, Inc_ logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Nike, Inc_ logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Beaverton, Oregon-based NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is the world's largest designer, marketer, and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. Valued at a market capitalization of $94.9 billion, the company sells its products under the Nike brand as well as subsidiaries such as Jordan Brand and Converse.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” NIKE fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the footwear and accessories industry. 

The company's competitive advantage stems from its powerful global brand, extensive athlete endorsements, innovative product development, and strong marketing capabilities. Nike has longstanding partnerships with some of the world's most recognizable athletes and sports organizations, helping it maintain a dominant position in the global athletic wear market.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $80.17 on Aug. 25, 2025, and is currently trading 42.3% below that peak. NKE stock has dipped 25.7% over the past three months, trailing the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX19% rise over the same time frame.

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Moreover, the footwear giant has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 25.2% over the past 52 weeks, while NASX has delivered a 41.2% return over the same period. In 2026, NKE shares have dropped 25.2%, trailing the NASX’s 16.1% rally. 

Additionally, NKE has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October and has recently climbed above its 50-day moving average. 

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On May 20, Nike shares rose 4% as improving macroeconomic conditions boosted sentiment toward consumer-facing companies. Lower Treasury yields raised hopes for stronger consumer spending by reducing borrowing costs on credit cards and other loans, while declining oil prices eased concerns about inflation and business expenses. 

Its peer, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), has outperformed the stock over the past year, with its shares rising 9.1% over the past 52 weeks and rallying 9.8% in 2026. 

Among the 35 analysts covering the NKE stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $60.63 suggests a robust 31.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,972.62 +55.15 +0.20%
Nasdaq Composite
DECK 113.85 -0.46 -0.40%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
NKE 46.23 -1.14 -2.41%
Nike Inc

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