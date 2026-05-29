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Cattle Facing Weakness on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are 97 cents to $1.65 lower at midday. Cash trade has picked up on Friday to $256 in the South, with the north still seeing bids come in at $256. The Friday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $256 sales on just 40 of the 1,008 head offered, with bids of $255-256. Feeder cattle futures are down $4.07 to $4.47 in most contracts on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.37 on May 27 to $369.63. 

The Thursday APHIS update on the New World Screwworm showed a total of 2,072 active cases in Mexico as of Wednesday. There were 182 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas (13 within 74 to 96 miles of the US border), 105 active in Nuevo Leon (20 within 52 to 98 miles of the US border), and 19 in Coahuila (8 within 55 to 91 miles of the US border).

The weekly Export Sales report showed 13,211 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on May 21. That was a 4 week high. Shipments were pegged at 14,985 MT, which was a 12-week high.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $8.74. Choice boxes were down 26 cents to $392.06, while Select was $2.26 lower at $383.32. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 329,000 head. That was down 35,066 head from the same post-Memorial Day week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.775, down $0.975,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.725, down $1.275,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.925, down $1.650,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $348.950, down $4.075

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $345.825, down $4.425

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $342.525, down $4.475


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 230.425 -2.150 -0.92%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 239.050s -1.950 -0.81%
Live Cattle
LEM26 248.250s -1.500 -0.60%
Live Cattle
GFU26 345.350s -4.900 -1.40%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 348.425s -4.600 -1.30%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 342.025s -4.975 -1.43%
Feeder Cattle

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