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Cotton Posts Thursday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash

Cotton futures saw Thursday gains of 46 to 99 points across most contracts. The US dollar index was $0.194 lower at $98.955. Crude oil was down 15 cents at the close as several outlets were reporting the US and Iran were coming to an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and extend the ceasefire.

The Seam reported 1,906 bales sold on May 27 at an average of 64.73 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 5/27 at 87.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 104 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 225,259 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 76.77, up 61 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 79.53, up 87 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 80.59, up 91 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.25s +0.46 +0.59%
Cotton #2
CTN26 76.77s +0.61 +0.80%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 79.53s +0.87 +1.11%
Cotton #2

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