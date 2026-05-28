Cotton Bouncing Higher on Thursday

Cotton futures are 67 to 88 points higher across most contracts on Thursday. The US dollar index was $0.224 lower at $98.925. Crude oil is up just 27 cents so far on the day.

The Seam reported 1,906 bales sold on May 27 at an average of 64.73 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 5/27 at 87.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 104 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 225,259 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points last week at 68.68 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.83, up 67 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.54, up 88 points,