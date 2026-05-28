Hogs Slipping Lower on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with 7 to 50 cent losses at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.47 on Thursday morning, down 3 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 12 cents on May 26 at $90.58.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up $1.90 at $100.25 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 475,000 head, with the weekly total at 944,000 head. That is down 17,069 head from the same holiday week last year.
Jun 26 Hogs closed at $97.100, down $0.500,
Jul 26 Hogs closed at $102.050, down $0.075
Aug 26 Hogs closed at $100.775, down $0.075,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.