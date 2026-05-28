Hogs Slipping Lower on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with 7 to 50 cent losses at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.47 on Thursday morning, down 3 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 12 cents on May 26 at $90.58.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up $1.90 at $100.25 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 475,000 head, with the weekly total at 944,000 head. That is down 17,069 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $97.100, down $0.500,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $102.050, down $0.075