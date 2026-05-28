JPMorgan Chase Stock: Is JPM Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $801.9 billion , JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is one of the world’s largest financial services firms. The New York-based company operates globally through Consumer & Community Banking, Commercial & Investment Bank, and Asset & Wealth Management segments, offering a full suite of banking, payments, lending, and investment solutions.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks and JPMorgan Chase fits this criterion perfectly. Its diversified businesses serve consumers, small businesses, corporations, institutions, governments, and high-net-worth clients.

JPM stock has decreased 11.8% from its 52-week high of $337.25 . Shares of the company have dipped nearly 1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) marginal decline during the same period.

In the longer term, JPM stock is down 7.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLF’s 6.5% drop. However, shares of JPMorgan Chase have increased 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLF’s 1.2% return over the same time frame.

Nevertheless, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since last year. In addition, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since early January.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase fell marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 14, as investors focused on the bank lowering its 2026 firmwide net interest income (NII) guidance to approximately $103 billion from its prior outlook of $104.5 billion, below the consensus estimate. Although Q1 EPS of $5.94 beat expectations and adjusted revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $50.5 billion, concerns emerged over softer margins as noninterest expenses climbed 14% year-over-year to $26.9 billion, outpacing revenue growth.

In addition, JPM stock has underperformed compared to its rival, Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ), which saw a 7.2% decline on a YTD basis and 15.9% gain over the past 52 weeks.