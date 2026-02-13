Barchart.com
Cattle Close Mixed on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock
Live cattle futures saw mixed trade, as Feb was held up by Cash and 57 cents higher on Friday. Other contracts were slightly lower, as February was up $5.32 this week. Cash trade was slow to get kicked off this week, as things settled in at 244-245 in the North and up to $248 in the South. Feeder cattle futures closed with most contracts slipping lower, as March was up 42 cents on Friday but $1.27 lower on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 4 cents to $373.91 on February 12. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed a total of 5,897 contracts cut from the spec fund net long position as of 2/10, taking it to 108,634 contracts in live cattle. In feeder cattle futures and options, managed money trimmed back 273 contracts from their net long to 16,162 contracts by Tuesday.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $1.05. Choice boxes were down 37 cents to $364.47, while Select was 39 cents higher at $363.42. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 541,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week but 21,260 head below the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.075, up $0.575,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.625, down $0.025,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.150, down $0.100,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.150, up $0.425,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $363.450, down $0.175,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.425, down $0.475,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 236.150s -0.100 -0.04%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 240.625s -0.025 -0.01%
Live Cattle
LEG26 243.075s +0.575 +0.24%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 363.450s -0.175 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 366.150s +0.425 +0.12%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 359.425s -0.475 -0.13%
Feeder Cattle

