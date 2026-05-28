Is Alphabet Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $4.7 trillion, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a multinational technology conglomerate and the parent company of Google. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet operates some of the world’s most widely used digital platforms, including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Cloud.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and GOOGL definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the internet content & information industry. It derives its core competitive advantage from its vast digital ecosystem and dominant position in internet services. Another major strength of Alphabet is its leadership in artificial intelligence and data infrastructure. The company leverages enormous volumes of user data, advanced machine learning capabilities, and proprietary computing infrastructure to develop AI-driven products and services across search, cloud computing, advertising, and productivity tools.

Alphabet slipped 4.8% from its 52-week high of $408.61, achieved recently on May 18. Shares of Alphabet have soared 24.7% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of Alphabet rose 24.2% on a YTD basis and climbed 124.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 5.4% and 19.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, Alphabet has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April. Moreover, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late June 2025.

Alphabet has outpaced the broader market over the past year, driven by strong growth in its digital advertising business, accelerating momentum in Google Cloud, and increasing investor confidence in the company’s artificial intelligence strategy. Google Search and YouTube continued to generate robust advertising revenue despite a competitive digital ad environment, while Google Cloud benefited from rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure and generative AI services.

Investor sentiment has also strengthened due to Alphabet’s aggressive expansion in artificial intelligence. At its Google I/O developer conference on May 19, the company unveiled several major AI initiatives, including Gemini 3.5 Flash, a faster and more cost-efficient AI model designed to support large-scale enterprise adoption, and Omni, a next-generation “world model” capable of simulating physical environments and predicting outcomes based on user actions. The announcements reinforced Alphabet’s position as one of the leading players in the global AI race alongside rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

In the competitive arena of internet content & information, GOOGL has outpaced Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), which has plunged 1.1% over the past 52 weeks and declined 3.8% this year.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on Alphabet’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 54 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $430.69 suggests a potential upside of 10.8% from current price levels.