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How Is Meta’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Internet Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $1.5 trillion, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is a global technology company focused on social media, digital advertising, artificial intelligence, and virtual and augmented reality. Formerly known as Facebook, the company rebranded to Meta Platforms in 2021 to reflect its broader strategic focus on building the “metaverse,” a digital ecosystem centered around immersive virtual experiences.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta owns and operates some of the world’s largest social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads. Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and META definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the internet content & information industry.

Despite its notable strengths, Meta slipped 20.2% from its 52-week high of $796.25. Over the past three months, META stock slumped 2%, lagging behind the broader Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s (PNQI) 2.3% gain over the same time frame. 

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Shares of Meta dipped 3.8% on a YTD basis and 1.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming PNQI’s 10.3% YTD fall and 1.5% dip over the last year.

Meta has been trading under its 200-day moving average since early Feb, and has recently climbed above its 50-day moving average. 

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Meta has recently underperformed the broader market amid growing investor concerns about its aggressive AI spending, rising capital expenditures, and mounting legal and regulatory pressures. While the company continues to report strong revenue growth, investors have become more cautious about the scale of Meta’s AI infrastructure investments and the uncertain timeline for generating meaningful returns from those expenditures.

Meta’s rival, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has outperformed the stock, with a 24.2% uptick on a YTD basis and a 124.9% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on Meta’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 55 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $823.53 suggests a potential upside of 29.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 635.26 +22.91 +3.74%
META Platforms Inc
GOOGL 388.83 -0.05 -0.01%
Alphabet Cl A
PNQI 48.38 +0.36 +0.75%
Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF

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