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Cattle Rally Back on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_
Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures closed Wednesday with contracts $1.70 to $3.35 higher across the board. Cash trade has been limited so far, with last week at $260 to $265 across the country. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,008 head offered, with bids of $255. Feeder cattle futures posted Wednesday gains of $3.80 to $5.17 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $4.23 on May 25 to $367.26. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $5.43. Choice boxes were up $1.82 to $394.72, while Select was $1.01 lower at $389.29. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 222,000 head. That was down 20,284 head from the same post-Memorial Day week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $251.425, up $3.200,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.500, up $3.350,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.975, up $3.025,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.625, up $5.175,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $351.800, up $4.775,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $348.475, up $4.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 233.975s +3.025 +1.31%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 242.500s +3.350 +1.40%
Live Cattle
LEM26 251.425s +3.200 +1.29%
Live Cattle
GFU26 351.800s +4.775 +1.38%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 354.625s +5.175 +1.48%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 348.475s +4.575 +1.33%
Feeder Cattle

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