Up 840% in the Past Year, the Signal for Viasat Stock Is Getting a Little Fuzzy

Viasat (VSAT) has surged 839% over the past year, with strong technical momentum and a Trend Seeker “Buy” signal since April.

VSAT trades at $86.25, well above its 50-day moving average, but fundamentals show a lofty valuation and mixed analyst sentiment.

Analysts project modest revenue growth and a sharp earnings swing.

Recent excitement centers on SwiftBroadband-Safety adoption in 1,000 aircraft, but I question whether the rally has run its course.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $11.1 billion, Viasat (VSAT) designs, develops, and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to public as well as military, enterprise, and government customers.

Viasat provides broadband services named “Exede” in North America. This features the world’s highest capacity satellite ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems; global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, and operations and management systems. Apart from these, the company offers cybersecurity and network-centric military communication systems for the U.S. government and its alliances.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. VSAT checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 2. Since then, the stock has gained 61.96%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Viasat

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Viasat scored a 5-year high of $87.48 on May 27.

Viasat has a Weighted Alpha of +556.42.

VSAT has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 839.42% over the past 52 weeks.

Viasat has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $86.25 with a 50-day moving average of $60.84.

VSAT has made 13 new highs and gained 48.11% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.31.

There’s a technical support level around $77.52.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$11.1 billion market capitalization.

130.81x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project revenue to grow 3.25% this year and another 3.57% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 583.13% this year but decrease by 72.67% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Viasat

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 5 “Strong Buy,” 2 “Moderate Buy,” and 4 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $48 and $100.

Value Line ranks the stock “Below Average” with a price target of $62, 15% below yesterday’s close.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 25% overvalued with a fair value of $59.58.

14,800 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is 7.37% of the float with 6.33 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Viasat

I’m not really excited about this stock and think it may have already run its course. The only excitement comes from this press release: “Viasat shares are rallying Tuesday and set a nearly 7-year high after announcing that the company’s SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S) communications system is now installed in 1,000 aircraft, reflecting the strong adoption of the service by carriers and air traffic control operators.” Is that enough for you?

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.