Qualcomm Stock Soared 67% in a Month. Why You Should Consider Taking Profits Now.

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock has delivered an extraordinary run, soaring more than 67% in just a month. The rally gained fresh momentum after reports emerged that TikTok's parent, ByteDance, had reached an agreement with Qualcomm to source chips for its artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

The reported partnership marks a potentially transformative moment for Qualcomm. ByteDance plans to purchase millions of Qualcomm’s application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) to support its growing ambitions for AI agents and infrastructure. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s efforts to diversify its revenue sources beyond smartphones and positions it as a player in the AI compute race.

Qualcomm’s Shift Beyond Smartphones

For years, Qualcomm’s business was closely tied to the smartphone industry, with mobile handset chips contributing a significant share of revenue. While that business remains important, management has been working to diversify the company’s growth drivers.

The strategy is now beginning to show tangible results. Qualcomm has expanded into automotive technology, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and now AI-focused data center infrastructure. These moves are reducing reliance on the cyclical smartphone market while positioning the company in some of the semiconductor industry's fastest-growing segments.

A major step in this transition came with the launch of Qualcomm’s AI200 and AI250 accelerators last year. These products specifically target the booming AI data center opportunity, where demand for high-performance computing chips has surged alongside the rise of generative AI applications.

Further, Qualcomm has strengthened its AI ambitions through acquisition. The company recently acquired Alphawave IP Group, a specialist in high-speed connectivity and compute technologies. The deal is expected to strengthen Qualcomm’s data center capabilities by adding critical intellectual property and networking expertise.

Combined with Qualcomm’s internal development of neural processing unit (NPU)-based accelerators and AI-focused systems-on-chip (SoCs), the acquisition supports the company’s broader vertical integration strategy. In simple terms, Qualcomm is building a more complete AI hardware ecosystem rather than relying on a single product category.

QCOM’s management highlighted increasing traction in the data center segment during its Q2 earnings call. The company noted that initial shipments related to a custom silicon engagement with a leading hyperscaler are expected later this year, suggesting that commercial adoption may already be accelerating.

Automotive and IoT Are Emerging as Growth Engines

While AI headlines are driving investor excitement, Qualcomm’s growth story extends beyond data centers.

The company’s QCT IoT business generated $1.7 billion in revenue in Q2, up 9% year-over-year. The increase was supported by rising demand across both consumer and industrial applications.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm’s automotive division delivered even stronger momentum. QCT Automotive revenue climbed 38% year-over-year to a record $1.3 billion, fueled by growing adoption of digital cockpit systems and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The company recently deepened its partnership with Stellantis to power next-generation vehicles using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform. As automakers continue to integrate more software, connectivity, and AI capabilities into vehicles, Qualcomm appears well-positioned to benefit from the long-term transition toward smarter cars.

Qualcomm Stock: Should Investors Take Profits?

Qualcomm stock has strong long-term growth drivers, particularly in automotive technology, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and emerging AI-focused data center infrastructure. These businesses are diversifying the company beyond smartphones and strengthening its prospects.

However, investors should also pay attention to near-term headwinds that may weigh on financial performance.

One major concern is the tightening memory supply environment driven by rising demand from AI data centers. Higher memory costs have created uncertainty for smartphone manufacturers, especially in China, prompting many handset OEMs to reduce production plans and lower inventory levels.

As a result, Qualcomm’s QCT Android handset business in China remains under pressure. Management expects revenues from Chinese handset customers to bottom in the third quarter before returning to sequential growth in the following quarter.

While these challenges may prove temporary, valuation has become harder to ignore after Qualcomm's stock surged 67% in just one month. Such a sharp rally significantly raises the risk of short-term profit-taking.

That explains why analysts currently maintain a “Hold” consensus rating on the stock.

For short-term investors, this may be a reasonable time to lock in gains after the recent rally. Long-term investors, however, may still find Qualcomm attractive given its expanding exposure to AI, automotive, and IoT markets.