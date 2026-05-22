Baxter Stock Is Testing a Bottom After Healthcare Sector Decimation

Baxter International (BAX) shares are attempting a technical turnaround, breaking a multi-week downtrend that increasingly appears to have bottomed around $16.

The stock currently carries an 8% “Sell” technical opinion from Barchart, but that’s down from 88% a week ago and 56% a month ago.

Technical indicators show an aggressive short-term reversal underway, with the PPO crossing into positive territory.

Despite shedding nearly half its equity value from its 2024 and 2025 peaks, a definitive higher low structure is developing on the daily chart.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $9.7 billion, Baxter International (BAX) provides a broad portfolio of essential healthcare products, including acute, nutritional, renal, hospital, and surgical care solutions worldwide.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength, and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. BAX checks those boxes.

BAX has rallied from its recent low around $16 just 7 weeks ago in late March. Its 20-day moving average has turned up and its 50-day moving average is also approaching a turn for the better. The PPO indicator has staged a sharp upward turn from negative depths, a sign of increasing momentum. BAX stock is showing signs of a long-term price turnaround, in a market that has ignored non-AI names.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Baxter

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

8% “Sell” Barchart Opinion: The long-term signal remains a “Sell” due to structural damage from 2025, but some short-term direction metrics have flipped to “Strongest.”

Trend Seeker Status: The system issued a fresh trend buy signal on May 20.

Support Levels: Technical floor support has crystallized at $16, creating a trading range from that level up to about $22. If the stock pierces that upper level, it at least puts on the table a potential long-term double from that recent bottom.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$9.7 billion market capitalization.

9.6x forward earnings is a very cheap stock in today’s market.

At 0.84x sales, BAX is also very inexpensive on that measure.

A 60-month beta of 0.62 implies that the stock is less than two-thirds as volatile as the S&P 500.

Shareholders recently gave preliminary approval to all corporate proposals at the 2026 webcast annual meeting.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Baxter

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 14 reporting firms continue to hold a neutral to slightly cautious view on the medical group following a restructuring chapter. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with only two “Strong Buy” ratings. This is clearly a contrarian situation.

A consensus of 14 reporting firms continue to hold a neutral to slightly cautious view on the medical group following a restructuring chapter. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with only two “Strong Buy” ratings. This is clearly a contrarian situation. Price Targets: 12-month projections remain anchored around an average consensus target of $20.55, with a high and low range of $27 to $18.

The Bottom Line on Baxter

Baxter is completing a constructive base-building phase, demonstrating that the post-earnings selling pressures from earlier in the quarter have been thoroughly exhausted. The current breakout beyond short-term moving averages positions it as an intriguing contrarian play.