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Astera Labs Just Got a Boost From Evercore ISI. What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Astera Labs (ALAB) shares are inching higher this morning after Evercore ISI announced a Street-high price target on the fabless semiconductor manufacturer. 

In his latest research note, analyst Mark Lipacis maintained his “Outperform” rating on ALAB and raised the price objective to $297, signaling more room to the upside. 

Evercore’s bullish call is particularly exciting given Astera Labs stock has already nearly tripled since late March. 

www.barchart.com

Why Evercore ISI Is Bullish on Astera Labs Stock

Lipacis’ massive boost to the price target of ALAB shares is fundamentally tied to a structural shift in how hyperscale cloud providers are deploying capital. 

According to Lipacis, recent channel checks suggest data center spending is set to rapidly pivot toward AI inference infrastructure in the back half of 2026. 

Because inference workloads require hyper-fast, low-latency communication between processors, Astera Labs’ specialized PCIe 6 connectivity solutions are experiencing a massive demand curve.

This macro tailwind complements ALAB’s pristine Q1 results, which featured a 93.5% year-over-year revenue explosion to $308.36 million and gross margins comfortably tracking above 76%.

That said, Astera Labs remains unattractive for income-focused investors as it doesn’t currently pay a dividend. 

Why Else Lipacis Is Constructive on ALAB Shares

Evercore ISI’s upgrade cleverly front-ran the highly anticipated industry presentation by Astera’s chief executive, Jitendra Mohan.

The investment firm is increasingly confident in the firm’s expanding product moat, particularly the market entry of its Scorpio X-Series intelligent fabric switches and its leadership in the UALink 2.0 connectivity standard. 

Management recently noted that Astera’s hardware and software are already integrated into nearly 90% of global AI computing servers. 

With an aggressive Q2 revenue outlook matching or beating top-tier expectations, analysts see Astera Labs shares as a premier “stealth winner” locking down the physical architecture of the AI boom. 

Even from a technical perspective, ALAB currently sits well above its key moving averages (MAs), reinforcing that bulls are in control across multiple timeframes. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Astera Labs

Other Wall Street analysts also agree with Lipacis’ bullish stance on Astera Labs. 

The consensus rating on ALAB stock sits at "Moderate Buy," reinforcing that institutional sentiment remains firmly tilted toward further gains.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALAB 297.84 +10.36 +3.60%
Astera Labs Inc

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