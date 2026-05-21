Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Forecasts for Hot US Temps Boost Nat-Gas Prices

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock

June Nymex natural gas (NGM26) on Thursday closed up +0.014 (+0.47%).

Nat-gas prices on Thursday settled higher, despite a bearish EIA inventory report, as forecasts for hot US weather are expected to boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power increased air conditioning use.  The Commodity Weather Group said Thursday that above-average temperatures are expected across the West and Upper Midwest from May 31-June 4.    

Nat-gas prices moved higher on Thursday despite a bearish EIA inventory report that showed nat-gas inventories rose +101 bcf in the week ended May 15, above expectations of +98 bcf and the five-year average of +92 bcf.  

The outlook for the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed for the foreseeable future is supportive for nat-gas as the closure will curb Middle Eastern nat-gas supplies, potentially boosting US nat-gas exports to make up for the shortfall.  

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 110.61 bcf/day from an April estimate of 109.60 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high in late February.

On April 17, nat-gas prices tumbled to a 1.5-year nearest-futures low amid robust US gas storage.  EIA nat-gas inventories as of May 8 were +6.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling abundant US nat-gas supplies.  

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 110.4 bcf/day (+2.4% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 71.2  bcf/day (+0.1% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 18.4 bcf/day (+4.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

Nat-gas prices have some medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported "extensive damage" at the world's largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.   Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan's LNG export capacity,  a damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports.  Also, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran has sharply curtailed nat-gas supplies to Europe and Asia.

As a positive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended May 16 rose +2.16% y/y to 77,491 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending May 16 rose +1.83% y/y to 4,331,062 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended May 15 rose by +101 bcf, above expectations of +98 bcf and the 5-year weekly average of +92 bcf.  As of May 15, nat-gas inventories were up +0.7% y/y, and +6.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.  As of May 19, gas storage in Europe was 37% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 51% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending May 15 fell by -1 to 128 rigs, modestly below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set on February 27.  In the past 19 months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGN26 3.120 -0.035 -1.11%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Up 110% YTD, Why Nvidia’s Backing Could Keep Nokia Stock Rallying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 2
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Bond Yields Fall, Nvidia Earnings in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Why the Earnings Report Reaction in Nvidia Stock Matters So Much More This Time
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Massive Layoffs at Meta Platforms Are Now Underway. What That Means for META Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.