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An Apparent Short Squeeze Is Brewing in T1 Energy Stock

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock

T1 Energy (TE) shares charged sharply higher on Wednesday amid what appeared to be a powerful short squeeze, driven by a confluence of catalysts. 

Trading volume of about 83 million shares on the day dwarfed the three-month average of roughly 17.78 million shares — a hallmark indicator of short-squeeze mechanics at work.

At the time of writing, TE stock is up more than 50% versus the start of this year. 

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What Prompted the Short Squeeze in T1 Energy Stock

Retail investors ran into T1 Energy shares on May 20 after Roth Capital analysts dubbed the recent selloff following Fuzzy Panda's short report a “buying opportunity” for long-term investors. 

The firm said TE is FEOC-compliant, fully transparent, and represents a model for what the Trump administration envisions in domestic manufacturers transferring advanced tech capacity to the US.

Roth even positioned T1 Energy as one of its top stock picks for 2026, citing potential upside from rising demand tied to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and energy projects. 

Note that TE currently sits handily above its major moving averages (MAs), with a relative strength index (RSI) in the early 70s reinforcing intense buying pressure. 

Situational Awareness Reveals a Stake in TE Shares

Adding significant fuel to the squeeze was the disclosure that Situational Awareness LP — a hedge fund run by Leopold Aschenbrenner, former OpenAI researcher — purchased 10 million TE shares for nearly $44 million. 

Situational’s filing provided substantial credibility to the narrative that T1 Energy Inc has genuine positioning in the AI energy supply chain.

The combination of a well-known AI-adjacent investor taking a large position while short sellers were pressuring the stock created classic squeeze conditions.

TE is attractive also because it reported strong Q1 results with triple-digit sales growth and record margins, while advancing its G2_Austin expansion project that requires roughly $225 million for completion.

What’s the Consensus Rating on T1 Energy?

Wall Street also remains constructive on T1 Energy stock, believing the firm’s domestic solar and battery manufacturing capabilities position it as a key beneficiary of both tariff-driven onshoring trends and the massive energy buildout required for AI data centers. 

The consensus rating on TE sits at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $11, signaling potential upside of another 16% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TE 9.16 +0.46 +5.29%
T1 Energy Inc

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