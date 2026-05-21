United Airlines Stock Soars on Upbeat Summer Travel Forecast

White plane parked at airport by Tim Gouw via Unsplash

United Airlines (UAL) shares rallied on Wednesday after the flagship U.S. airline issued a bullish official forecast for summer travel and a 4% decline in crude oil prices eased fears about operational costs.

Investors bought into UAL as its management forecast record-breaking demand of over 53 million passengers between June and August — a remarkable increase of 3 million over last summer’s peak.

Despite recent gains, United Airlines stock remains down about 18% versus its year-to-date high.

What Makes United Airlines Stock Worth Owning

According to corporate travel data released this week, the Chicago-headquartered airline is seeing unprecedented booking volumes for unique global moments.

This includes a 50% increase in European “astro-tourism” ahead of the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse, alongside high volume for international summer soccer tournaments.

UAL shares remain rather attractive also because the latest BofA card data confirms that consumer spending on airlines has accelerated into double-digit growth.

This resilient consumer demand is enabling United Airlines to maintain healthy pricing power, effectively offsetting broader macroeconomic worries.

Note that UAL broke above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (MAs) as well on Wednesday, reinforcing that the bullish momentum may sustain in the near-term.

UAL Shares Remain Attractively Priced

Attractive valuation makes up for another major reason to stick with United Airlines shares this year.

At the time of writing, the Nasdaq-listed firm is going for less than 10x forward earnings, versus more than 13x for peer Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Plus, UAL is demonstrating immense structural agility by cutting its planned Q3 domestic capacity growth to just 5.2%, which, combined with a nearly 21% pop in April Airline Fare CPI, proves the airline can protect its margins even with oil hovering near $100 a barrel.

Note that the upper price of United’s options contracts expiring Aug. 21 sits at roughly $115 currently, meaning the derivatives market sees significant further upside ahead.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing United Airlines

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street remains bullish on UAL stock for the remainder of 2026.

The consensus rating on United Airlines sits at “Strong Buy,” with price targets as high as $156, indicating potential upside of nearly 60% from here.