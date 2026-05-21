Corn Prices Are Still Falling, But the Bottom Is Likely Close By

September corn (ZCU26) futures present a value-buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for September corn futures that prices have sold off this week but are nearing strong technical trendline support. My bias is that there is not much price downside left in the corn market.

Fundamentally, good domestic demand and export demand for U.S. corn are keeping the supply and demand balance sheet favoring the corn bulls. Also, many more summers than not, some degree of a weather-market scare quickly pops up to push corn prices higher.

A move in September corn prices above chart resistance at the overnight high of $4.73 1/4 would give the bulls some footing and it would also then become a value-buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $5.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $4.62 ¼.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):