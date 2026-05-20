Cotton Closes Mostly Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures posted losses of 6 to 73 points across most 2026 and 2027 contracts, with some deferred contracts up 13 to 29 points. The US dollar index was $0.304 higher at $99.570. Crude oil losses of $5.07 is adding pressure as US and Iran negotiations are reportedly in the nearing the finish line.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 300 points on May 19 at 90.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 5/18, with the certified stocks level at 203,403 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 81.6, down 73 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 82.96, down 20 points,