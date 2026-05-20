Hogs Close Wednesday with Weakness

Lean hog futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts 17 cents to $1 lower across most months. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.76 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 5 cents on May 18 at $90.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $1.41 at $95.47 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 482,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.421 million. That is down 8,000 head from the previous week and 24,713 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $97.275, down $0.650,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $101.975, down $0.175