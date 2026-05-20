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Hogs Holding Weaker at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are down 45 to 90 cents in most front months on the Wednesday session. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.62 on Wednesday morning, down 73 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 5 cents on May 18 at $90.55. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 70 cents at $96.18 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 939,000. That is down 9,000 head from the previous Monday and 25,538 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $97.275, down $0.650,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $101.700, down $0.450

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $101.225, down $0.875,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 101.975 -0.175 -0.17%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 97.275 -0.650 -0.66%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 101.800 -0.300 -0.29%
Lean Hogs

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