Marvell Technology Gets Boost From New AMD Stake

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares ended meaningfully higher on May 19 after Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) revealed a fresh stake in the firm.

According to its latest 13F filing, the chipmaker holds just over 65,500 MRVL shares in total, with an implied entry price of nearly $99 per share.

This means AMD’s investment, originally worth $6.5 million, has grown to a valuation of roughly $11.5 million already, thanks to a monster rally in Marvell stock in recent months.

Significance of AMD’s Stake for Marvell Stock

While the dollar amount is modest relative to AMD’s overall scale, its investment holds significant symbolic and strategic weight.

The stake links AMD more closely to Marvell’s silicon photonics and AI data center interconnect platforms, signaling recognition that success in AI depends not only on raw compute power but also on the connectivity fabric that stitches accelerator clusters into high-performance systems.

AMD’s announcement follows rival Nvidia’s much larger $2 billion investment in MRVL shares, indicating that the world’s leading GPU architects view the company’s infrastructure capabilities as essential to the broader AI ecosystem.

And the logic is compelling: as data center servers scale toward hundreds of thousands or millions of GPUs, every improvement in interconnect power efficiency accelerates compute utilization and lowers the cost of ownership.

Should You Load Up on MRVL Shares Today?

Marvell’s portfolio of custom ASICs, high-performance Ethernet switches, data processing units, silicon photonics, and digital signal processing technologies addresses the major bottleneck that’s migrated from compute capacity to interconnect density, latency, and efficiency.

And since the five largest AI hyperscalers have already guided for roughly $750 billion worth of capital expenditures in 2026 alone, it’s fair to assume that MRVL is set to witness massive demand for its connectivity solutions this year.

For Marvell shares, the validation from both AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) reinforces the company’s positioning at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout, which helped drive its revenue to a record $2.22 billion in the latest reported quarter.

All in all, Marvell offers infrastructure products compatible with both NVLink and these emerging open standards. This vendor-agnostic flexibility makes MRVL an attractive partner for companies seeking to avoid single-vendor lock-in.

Marvell Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Despite its meteoric run in 2026, Wall Street remains bullish as ever on MRVL stock for the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on Marvell Technology sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $210 indicating potential upside of about 20% from here.

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