Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Marvell Technology Gets Boost From New AMD Stake

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares ended meaningfully higher on May 19 after Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) revealed a fresh stake in the firm. 

According to its latest 13F filing, the chipmaker holds just over 65,500 MRVL shares in total, with an implied entry price of nearly $99 per share. 

This means AMD’s investment, originally worth $6.5 million, has grown to a valuation of roughly $11.5 million already, thanks to a monster rally in Marvell stock in recent months. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of AMD’s Stake for Marvell Stock

While the dollar amount is modest relative to AMD’s overall scale, its investment holds significant symbolic and strategic weight. 

The stake links AMD more closely to Marvell’s silicon photonics and AI data center interconnect platforms, signaling recognition that success in AI depends not only on raw compute power but also on the connectivity fabric that stitches accelerator clusters into high-performance systems.

AMD’s announcement follows rival Nvidia’s much larger $2 billion investment in MRVL shares, indicating that the world’s leading GPU architects view the company’s infrastructure capabilities as essential to the broader AI ecosystem. 

And the logic is compelling: as data center servers scale toward hundreds of thousands or millions of GPUs, every improvement in interconnect power efficiency accelerates compute utilization and lowers the cost of ownership. 

Should You Load Up on MRVL Shares Today?

Marvell’s portfolio of custom ASICs, high-performance Ethernet switches, data processing units, silicon photonics, and digital signal processing technologies addresses the major bottleneck that’s migrated from compute capacity to interconnect density, latency, and efficiency. 

And since the five largest AI hyperscalers have already guided for roughly $750 billion worth of capital expenditures in 2026 alone, it’s fair to assume that MRVL is set to witness massive demand for its connectivity solutions this year. 

For Marvell shares, the validation from both AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) reinforces the company’s positioning at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout, which helped drive its revenue to a record $2.22 billion in the latest reported quarter.  

All in all, Marvell offers infrastructure products compatible with both NVLink and these emerging open standards. This vendor-agnostic flexibility makes MRVL an attractive partner for companies seeking to avoid single-vendor lock-in.

Marvell Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Despite its meteoric run in 2026, Wall Street remains bullish as ever on MRVL stock for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Marvell Technology sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $210 indicating potential upside of about 20% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 225.23 +4.62 +2.09%
Nvidia Corp
AMD 444.37 +30.32 +7.32%
Adv Micro Devices
MRVL 189.29 +13.02 +7.39%
Marvell Technology Inc

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Slip as Tech Selloff Continues, Iran in Focus
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Dear Nio Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 21
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Gen Digital Stock Shows Unusual Call Options Volume - Are Investors Bullish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.