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Amesite Stock Soars 150% on New Enterprise Deal. What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

Retail investors rushed into Amesite (AMST) stock yesterday after the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled education technology company said it secured its largest enterprise customer to date. 

A home care business representing a massive 2,700-patient census will deploy AMST’s AI NurseMagic™ documentation platform.

Amesite’s software will integrate with the client’s existing electronic medical records (EMR) and electronic visit verification (EVV) systems, the press release added. 

At its intraday peak, AMST shares were seen trading at a year-to-date high of just over $2.50. 

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Significance of the Health Care Contract for Amesite Stock

The aforementioned contract validates Amesite’s high-stakes pivot into the $1.5 trillion non-acute healthcare market. 

Serving a 2,700-patient footprint gives the NurseMagic™ platform a highly scalable proof point to pitch to other major health providers.

From an operational standpoint, management emphasized that this deployment requires zero costly consulting fees, heavy technology onboarding, or custom code modifications, advantages that legacy infrastructure providers can’t easily match.  

This rollout will streamline workflows, eliminating heavy administrative burdens that historically consume up to 16 hours per caregiver every single week.

In short, Amesite stock rallied on May 19 because this contract paves a high-margin pathway to meaningful recurring software revenue. 

Why AMST Shares Still Aren’t Worth Buying

Beyond headline excitement, AMST stock’s longer-term risk profile remains rather hostile. 

The company’s financials are severely constrained; revenue stood at a meager $80,000 in Q3 while net loss remained roughly unchanged at $0.15 on a year-over-year basis. 

Plus, despite an insider-led private placement and public offering in late April, Amesite continues to hover around $1, which means delisting or further dilution risk remains very real.

Importantly, being a penny stock, AMST is vulnerable to unusually high volatility and pump-and-dump behavior that often leaves retail traders holding the bag once the initial momentum fades.

Note that Amesite’s relative strength index (RSI) now sits in the late 60s, indicating the stock is approaching overbought territory, a technical setup known to trigger a near-term pullback. 

Amesite Doesn’t Receive Coverage From Wall Street

Another major red flag on Amesite stock is the absence of Wall Street coverage

This means there are no analyst models, professional guidance, or institutional oversight to help investors navigate extreme volatility. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMST 1.8600 +0.1300 +7.51%
Amesite Inc

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