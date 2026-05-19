UBER Stock Alert: Uber Just Upped Its Stake in Delivery Hero

Uber Technologies Inc logo on phone-by DenPhotos via Shutterstock

Uber Technologies (UBER) is in the spotlight following a strategic announcement that it has more than doubled its ownership in food delivery giant Delivery Hero (DHER.D.DX).

The ride-hailing specialist has acquired additional shares and instruments from Prosus; its overall stake in DHER now sits at a whopping 19.5%, according to a press release on May 18.

At the time of writing, UBER stock is down about 14% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance for Delivery Hero Stake for UBER Stock

Investors are cheering management’s push to become the largest DHER shareholder as it cements UBER’s dominance in quick commerce without the regulatory hurdles of a full acquisition.

Valued at roughly €1.7 billion, the Delivery Hero stake significantly expands UBER’s indirect footprint across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

UBER shares are inching higher as DHER represents a capital-efficient means of absorbing market share, reducing regional redundancies, and locking down a highly lucrative slice of the fast-growing global food delivery market.

The announcement even helped UBER break above its 20-day moving average (MA) on Tuesday, reinforcing that the Delivery Hero news is being well received.

Where Options Data Suggests UBER Shares Are Headed

Beyond the Delivery Hero announcement, UBER’s fundamentals also warrant keeping exposure in 2026; it recently posted strong Q1 numbers, pairing double-digit sales growth with improving user engagement.

Yet, the multinational is going for about 22x forward earnings currently, a valuation multiple that represents a discount to its historic averages.

Backed by expanding AI routing investments and autonomous vehicle fleet integrations, UBER’s moat continues to widen, offering significant valuation upside for growth-focused investors.

And the options market seems to agree with that narrative.

According to Barchart , the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring Aug. 21 sits at 0.31x at writing, with the upper price set at about $85, signaling potential for another 13% rally in UBER stock over the next three months.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Uber Technologies

Wall Street analysts also believe UBER shares will rip higher from here as the year unfolds.