FuelCell Energy Leads Hydrogen Stocks Lower. Here's Why

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) shares crashed yesterday, leading a broader selloff across the hydrogen sector that also saw Plug Power (PLUG) end the session down about 9%.

This weakness was mostly related to a combination of overbought technical conditions, aggressive profit-taking, and broader macro headwinds rather than company-specific news.

Despite yesterday's plunge, FuelCell stock is trading at nearly 3x its price in late March.

Here’s Why FuelCell Stock Tanked on Monday

Before the aforementioned pullback, the hydrogen fuel cell sector, including FCEL shares, was on an absolute tear.

Speculation surrounding massive clean energy infrastructure demand to power AI data centers, driven by Bloom’s recent 2.8 GW master agreement, saw FuelCell more than double in April.

This breakneck rally that drove FCEL miles above its major moving averages (MAs), however, pushed its relative strength index (RSI) into the early 80s, prompting investors to take profits and lock in gains today.

Plus, while FuelCell recently attempted to capitalize on the AI boom by introducing its standardized, packaged 12.5 MW utility-grade power blocks for grid-constrained data centers, bearish sentiment has mounted following its recent revenue miss.

According to analysts, despite a huge pipeline of data center proposals, FCEL faces steep execution risks, severe supply constraints, and restricted visibility into bottom-line growth.

Simply put, that pipeline isn’t really converting into high-margin contracts.

What Else Added to Pressure on FCEL Shares

FuelCell shares tanked on Monday also because the firm’s longer-term fundamental challenges, including cash burn, continue to haunt investors.

The Danbury-headquartered company has historically funded operations and its heavily “negative” operating margins through aggressive stock offerings instead of customer-driven sales.

This dilution risk and absence of clear visibility into GAAP profitability over the next three years keep investors wary of buying FCEL at elevated prices.

Finally, renewed friction and uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict prompted a broader risk-off sentiment on May 18, adding further to pressure on FuelCell Energy.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing FuelCell Energy

Note that Wall Street analysts also view FCEL stock as egregiously overvalued at current levels.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on FuelCell Energy sits at a “Hold," with the mean price target of roughly $8.24, indicating potential downside of an alarming 53% from here.

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