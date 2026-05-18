Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures posted $1.20 to $2.05 higher trade across the board on Friday, with June holding up $5 on the week as the cash market was a driver. Open interest was up 3,445 contracts on Friday. Cash trade was mostly $260-265 in the South last week, with northern trade at $408-415 dressed and up to $265 live. Feeder cattle futures were up $1.10 to $4.70 to close out the Friday session. August was $2.77 lower last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.14 to $370.09 on May 14. 

China has renewed expired export licenses for more than 400 US beef plants after letting them lapse. On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

CFTC data showed managed money slashing 11,079 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options as of Tuesday, mainly via long liquidation, taking it to 130,886 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs were adding shorts and cutting longs, cutting 3,539 contracts from their net long to 15,186 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at 0. Choice boxes were up $1.80 to $389.25, while Select was 25 cents higher at $386.25 USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week at 53500 head. That was up 8,000 head from last week but 31,109 head below the last week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $253.900, up $1.825,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.925, up $1.775,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.875, up $1.800,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.675, up $1.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.450, up $3.450,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.175, up $3.950,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 239.875s +1.800 +0.76%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 247.925s +1.775 +0.72%
Live Cattle
LEM26 253.900s +1.825 +0.72%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 361.450s +3.450 +0.96%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 368.675s +1.100 +0.30%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 359.175s +3.950 +1.11%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 1
3 Dividend Aristocrats Under $100 to Buy and Hold Forever
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 2
The AI Boom Has a Power Problem. This Stock May Be the Biggest Winner.
The White House at sunset by idesignimages via iStock 3
Lockheed Martin Stock Looks Well-Positioned to Get a Big Lift From the Very Costly Golden Dome Initiative
Wall street sign in New York City with American flags and New York Stock Exchange in background by kasto80 via iStock 4
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Tech Rally Rolls On, U.S. Retail Sales Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain 5
Corn Falling Back Early on Thursday
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.