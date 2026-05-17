Anthropic’s Project Glasswing Could Be a Major Catalyst for Verizon Stock

Verizon has officially joined Project Glasswing, a major cybersecurity coalition led by Anthropic. As the first and only telecommunications provider in the group, Verizon will utilize Anthropic’s most powerful model, Claude Mythos Preview, to identify and fix network vulnerabilities at "machine speed." CEO Dan Schulman emphasized that the partnership allows Verizon to test frontier AI capabilities to proactively harden its critical infrastructure against emerging threats.

More about Verizon Stock

Headquartered in New York City, Verizon Communications (VZ) is a global leader in telecommunications and technology. Formed in 2000 through the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE, the company operates the largest wireless network in the United States, serving nearly 147 million subscribers. Beyond its dominant mobile presence, Verizon provides high-speed fiber broadband via Fios and manages complex communications infrastructure for large global enterprises. The company has pivoted toward a "network-as-a-service" model, recently bolstered by the multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Frontier Communications to aggressively scale its fiber and 5G footprint.

Verizon stock has enjoyed a steady recovery in 2026, climbing roughly 13.85% year-to-date (YTD) as investors seek defensive yield and value in a volatile market. At the beginning of 2026, VZ found a solid floor near $39, supported by its high dividend payout and the integration of new fiber assets with the acquisition of Frontier Communications. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with recent price action reflecting a re-rating of the company's improved cash flow profile following significant internal restructuring and debt management efforts.

Compared to the S&P 500 Communication Services Index ($SRTS), Verizon has faced a challenging year of relative underperformance. While the broader sector has been propelled by a rally in mega-cap media and interactive stocks over the past 52 weeks at 45.58%, Verizon has lagged behind the sector average by approximately 6.65% over the same timeframe.

Verizon's Strong Quarterly Results

Verizon reported strong first-quarter 2026 results on April 27, exceeding earnings expectations and showcasing the early fruits of its "Frontier" integration. Total revenue rose 2.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $34.44 billion, driven by resilient wireless service gains and a massive 41.9% surge in fiber broadband connections. The company posted a non-GAAP EPS of $1.28, comfortably beating the analyst consensus of $1.21.

This profitability was achieved despite higher equipment costs, due to aggressive cost-cutting measures and a workforce restructuring that eliminated several hundred roles earlier this year. Free cash flow remained a highlight, as capital expenditures were disciplined at $4.2 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting full-year EPS between $4.95 and $4.99. The company’s strategic focus is now on maximizing the density of its 5G C-Band network and expanding fixed wireless access (FWA) to capture more market share in rural and suburban markets. With the acquisition of Frontier and Starry now fully integrated, Verizon expects its fiber footprint to be a primary revenue driver through 2027.

Verizon Partners with Anthropic

The move comes as Claude Mythos demonstrates the ability to surpass most human experts in finding software flaws, sparking both excitement and regulatory concern. While industry leaders like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are also members, federal officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have raised alarms about the model’s potential risks. For Verizon, participation is a strategic defensive play, positioning the carrier to share cross-industry insights and secure the "global internet fabric" while competing AI initiatives like OpenAI’s Daybreak begin to emerge.

Should You Bet on VZ?

Verizon’s strategic move to join Anthropic’s Project Glasswing underscores its commitment to securing its network with frontier AI, potentially lowering long-term cybersecurity overhead.

Among 29 analysts, the stock currently holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating, supported by nine “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy”, and 18 leaning into a “Hold” stance. With a mean price target of $51.88, Verizon offers a projected 11.9% upside from its current price. A Street-high price target of $71 creates a potential 53% upside from here.

Final Thoughts

The substantial number of "Hold" ratings suggests a degree of caution regarding competitive pressures, along with the combination of a high dividend yield and AI-driven infrastructure hardening. These factors are making VZ a compelling defensive play.