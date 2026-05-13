Nebius Just Soared to a New 52-Week High. Here's What to Know.

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Nebius (NBIS) stock printed a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company posted a massive Q1 earnings beat that silenced skeptics of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure trade.

In its first financial quarter, the Nasdaq-listed firm generated $399 million in revenue — up nearly 8x on a year-over-year basis — on $2.11 in earnings per share (EPS).

The post-earnings rally saw NBIS’s relative strength index (RSI) climb into the early 70s, signaling overbought conditions that often preceded a sharp pullback.

Still, the fundamental strength showcased in the Q1 release suggests Nebius stock, which is already up more than 130% year-to-date, may just rip higher from here as the year unfolds.

Should You Buy Nebius Stock Into Post-Earnings Strength?

Beyond headline strength, NBIS shares are worth owning because of the sheer scale of the company's AI Factory roadmap revealed on the Q1 earnings call.

Nebius has officially secured land and 1.2 gigawatts of power for a new flagship site in Pennsylvania — a critical achievement in a market where power availability is the ultimate bottleneck.

This, combined with a contracted backlog that has ballooned to about $50 billion, provided strong visibility into future cash flows.

For investors, the Pennsylvania site isn’t just a building; it’s a notable revenue engine that validates Nebius’s ability to compete with hyperscalers by securing the energy and chips needed to fuel the generative AI revolution.

Bank of America Issues a Bullish Note on NBIS Shares

BofA analysts also remain bullish on Nebius shares, viewing the company as a premier picks-and-shovels play in the global artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

The investment firm is positive on NBIS’s “sovereign AI” strategy and its ability to integrate top-tier talent, such as the recently absorbed Clarifai research team.

Bank of America’s confidence is also rooted in Nvidia’s recently announced $2 billion investment in Nebius, which it believes guarantees the Dutch firm a front-row seat in the GPU allocation line.

Note that NBIS currently sits decisively above its key moving averages (MAs) — a technical setup that often signals a strong uptrend.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Nebius?

Heading into the Q1 release, Wall Street had a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating on NBIS stock, with price targets as high as $215.

However, it’s fair to assume that some analysts may upwardly revise estimates after Nebius’s solid quarterly print.