GitLab Stock Fell on Major Layoffs. They Were Necessary to Enter the Agentic AI Era.

GitLab (GTLB) announced a major restructuring this week, one of the most sweeping organizational overhauls in the company's history.

CEO Bill Staples sent an unusually candid letter to the entire team plus investors and customers, outlining plans to cut the company's operational footprint, strip out layers of management, and rebuild its R&D organization from scratch.

GitLab wants to lead in the agentic AI era, the period where software is increasingly built by machines, not people, before rivals catch up. The company said it plans to reinvest the bulk of the savings right back into the business.

What the Gitlab Restructuring Looks Like

Gitlab is making several major changes.

GitLab plans to reduce the number of countries in which it operates by up to 30%, focusing on markets where it has only a handful of employees. Customers in those regions will still be served through partner networks.

The company is flattening its management structure, removing up to three layers in some departments. Eight layers of management for a company of GitLab's size was slowing everything down.

R&D is being reorganized into roughly 60 smaller, more autonomous teams. That's nearly double the current number of independent groups.

GitLab is rewiring its internal processes using AI agents to automate routine reviews, approvals, and handoffs, then right-sizing the teams around those changes.

Full financial details, including the total scope and cost of the restructuring, will be disclosed on the company's June 2 earnings call. GitLab reaffirmed its first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2027 guidance in the announcement.

Why GitLab Is Making this Move Now

At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in March, Staples made clear that GitLab sees a massive structural opportunity ahead and that its existing business model wasn't built for it.

The core insight: AI coding tools like Claude Code aren't hurting GitLab, but are driving additional activity on the platform.

According to Staples:

CI/CD pipeline usage is up 35%-45% year-over-year (YoY).

Secure projects inside GitLab Ultimate are up 60% YoY.

More AI-generated code means more reviews, more security scans, more deployments, and more demand for everything GitLab does downstream.

"Bolting AI onto platforms not built for agents is the biggest mistake of this era," Staples said, according to a company statement.

GitLab posted $955 million in revenue in fiscal 2026, reflecting 26% YoY growth. Free cash flow reached nearly $220 million, an 83% YoY increase.

Its million-dollar customer cohort grew by 26%, and the Ultimate tier now accounts for 56% of annual recurring revenue (ARR).

What this Means for GTLB Stock

GitLab is betting on several technical investments it believes will define the next decade of software development. These include:

Machine-scale infrastructure (rebuilding Git itself for agent-rate workloads)

Full-lifecycle orchestration

A connected data model that gives agents a richer context, governance baked directly into the platform

A single platform that works across human, AI-assisted, and fully autonomous workflows

The restructuring creates real near-term uncertainty, and the company's bookings growth has lagged revenue for several years, a known overhang that won't resolve quickly given its ratable revenue model.

But for investors with a three- to five-year horizon, the setup is interesting. GitLab has more than $1.3 billion in cash, a first-ever $400 million share repurchase program, and a business that becomes more valuable as AI generates more code.

The company is also transitioning to a hybrid seat-plus-consumption pricing model for its Duo Agent Platform. That shift could meaningfully increase the revenue GitLab captures per customer over time.

Is GTLB Stock Undervalued?

Analysts tracking GitLab stock forecast revenue to increase from $955 million in fiscal 2026 (ended in January) to $1.9 billion in 2031. In this period, free cash flow is forecast to expand from $220 million to $515 million.

Down 70% from all-time highs, GitLab stock is valued at a market cap of $4 billion, which is quite cheap. If it is priced at 20x forward free cash flow (FCF), GTLB stock could more than double within the next four years.

Out of the 28 analysts covering GitLab stock, seven recommend “Strong Buy,” one recommends “Moderate Buy,” 18 recommend “Hold,” and two recommend “Strong Sell.” The average GitLab stock price target is $32, above the current price of $23.

If agentic AI becomes the default way software gets built, GitLab has the data, the infrastructure, and now the organizational structure to be at the center of it.