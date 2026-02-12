Cattle Slipping Lower on Thursday

Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Live cattle futures are down a nickel to 75 cents on Thursday. Cash trade has been quiet this week, with a few sales of $243 in KS reported on Wednesday. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,272 head offered, with bids of $240 on the hoof and $376 in the beef. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 67 cent to $2.15 losses in the front months on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 53 cents to $374.36 on February 10.

USDA reported at total of 15,660 MT in the week of 2/5, which was a 3-week low. Shipments totaled 11,672 MT in that week, the lowest in 4 weeks.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $3.54. Choice boxes were down 39 cents to $365.53, while Select was 59 cents lower at $361.99. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 116,000 head, with the weekly total at 339,000 head. That is 3,000 head above last week and 567 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $242.300, down $0.050,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $240.350, down $0.625,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $235.850, down $0.725,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $365.325, down $2.125

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $363.200, down $1.400