Cathie Wood Just Made a Huge Bet on Kodiak AI Stock. The Rest of Wall Street Sees Triple-Digit Upside Potential Too.

Cathie Wood is known for making bold bets on fast-growing technologies, and Kodiak AI (KDK) is now one of them. Last week, ARK Invest (ARKK) made KDK its biggest buy by share volume , about $2.6 million, close to 394,000 shares, putting the self-driving truck company back on investors’ radar.

ARK has been building its position in Kodiak for months. In April, ARKQ bought 230,000 shares at $7.50 each, worth about $1.73 million, after also adding 72,320 shares in January.

Kodiak went public in September 2025 through a SPAC merger with Ares Acquisition Corp. II. Since then, the stock has drawn attention as investors look for companies that could benefit from changes in the freight market.

The U.S. trucking industry is still dealing with labor pressure, including tighter scrutiny on a part of the driver pool and the challenge of finding qualified drivers with clean records. So, Kodiak’s Driver-as-a-Service model stands out, since it gives fleets a pay-per-mile option while the company keeps improving its technology.

Wood’s latest buying spree has put Kodiak back in focus. Is this a smart chance to buy into a company with real long-term potential, or is it still too early to bet on the stock?

Kodiak’s Q1 Results Show Growth Amid Losses

Based in Mountain View, California, Kodiak AI develops self-driving truck technology through its Kodiak Driver platform, which is used for long-haul freight, defense work, and industrial logistics.

The stock is down 26.92% year-to-date (YTD) and 29.32% over the past 52 weeks.

KDK has a market cap of $1.37 billion and trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 142.36 times, far above the sector median of 0.88 times.

Kodiak reported Q1 2026 results on May 7th, as revenue came in at $1.8 million, up 74% from the fourth quarter of 2025. That beat analyst estimates of $1.6 million and showed that the Driver-as-a-Service model is gaining real traction with customers.

The company posted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.10, well ahead of the -$0.18 forecast. Still, that surprise looks like an accounting quirk rather than a sign of real profits. The GAAP operating loss was $37.9 million for the quarter, and the non-GAAP operating loss was $31.8 million after backing out stock compensation.

Cash burn is still heavy as Kodiak scales up. The company used $29.5 million in operating cash during Q1 , and free cash flow was negative $35.0 million. Kodiak ended March with $90.2 million in cash and securities, not counting the $100 million it raised through a PIPE deal announced May 7th.

The operational side tells a better story. Kodiak added eight more fully driverless trucks in Q1, bringing the total customer-owned fleet to 28 vehicles. That is 40% growth from the prior quarter. The platform logged over 23,500 cumulative hours of paid driverless work through March, up 120% from the end of 2025. Kodiak also delivered more than 15,600 cumulative loads by the end of Q1, up about 24% from Q4.

Kodiak Expands Beyond Traditional Long-Haul Trucking

Kodiak is building out its Kodiak Driver platform through a series of partnerships. The company signed a deal with privately owned Bosch to scale up its hardware and sensor systems. Bosch's components will be built into Kodiak's modular SensorPods, which should help cut costs and speed up production as the fleet grows.

Also, Kodiak is working with NVIDIA (NVDA) to add DRIVE Hyperion to its system. This gives the Kodiak Driver more computing power and better tools for sensing the road, planning routes, and making decisions in real time.

On the commercial side, Kodiak is expanding internationally and into new industries. Later in 2026, it will start testing trucks that haul timber for West Fraser Timber (WFG) in Alberta, Canada. This is Kodiak's first project outside the U.S. and shows the platform can handle rough, off-road conditions.

Kodiak is already running live freight operations with Roehl Transport , a major U.S. trucking company. Since April 2026, Kodiak trucks have been making scheduled runs between Dallas and Houston four times a week. This is a real test of whether the technology can handle paid, driverless work at a commercial scale.

In defense, Kodiak teamed up with General Dynamics Land Systems (GD) to build autonomous military vehicles. The partnership is focused on putting the Kodiak Driver into ruggedized platforms that can be mass-produced. Kodiak, General Dynamics, and Epirus also showed off the Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV), an autonomous vehicle with a high-power microwave system built to counter drones.

Together, these moves spread Kodiak's bets across trucking, logging, and defense, giving the company more ways to grow and lowering their risk.

Wall Street Sees Triple-Digit Upside Potential

Cathie Wood’s recent buying looks more notable because Wall Street still has a positive view on Kodiak AI. The next big test comes on August 6, when the company is expected to report earnings . For the June 2026 quarter, analysts expect a loss of -$0.18 per share. That estimate points to a year-over-year (YOY) growth rate of -100.02%.

Even with that weak earnings outlook, analysts are still bullish on the stock. KDK has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating based on five analysts. Their average price target is $14.25, which suggests 81.3% upside from the current price.

Conclusion

Cathie Wood's big bet on Kodiak shows she believes in the long-term story, but this is still a risky stock that only fits in aggressive growth portfolios. The company is burning cash fast while bringing in very little revenue, and it might be years before it turns a profit, even if operations keep improving. Wall Street's 81% average price target is based on hope for the technology, not the current numbers. KDK could move higher if the next earnings report shows more fleet growth and new partnerships, but expect plenty of ups and downs.