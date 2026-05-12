Cotton Slipping on Tuesday as Old Crop Stocks Remain Steady

Cotton futures are pulling back on Tuesday, with contracts down 73 to 88 points so far on the session. The US dollar index is $0.441 higher at $98.265. Crude oil is up $3.78 at $101.85 at midday.

The annual USDA Cotton Ginnings report showed a total of 13.539 million RB ginned for the 2025/26 crop, which was down 535,750 RB compared to last year.

The monthly WASDE update showed 2025/26 cotton yield at 852 lbs/ac, with production at 13.9 million bales. Old crop ending stocks were left at 4.4 million bales. New crop stocks for 2026/27 were at 3.9 million bales, with the initial production at 13.3 million bales.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 29% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 10, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 28%.

The Seam showed sales of 14,782 bales on Monday, at an average price of 79.36 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 185 points on 5/8 at 94.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,997 bales on May 8, with the certified stocks level at 184,218 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points last week at 69.59 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 87.04, down 73 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 86.66, down 74 points,