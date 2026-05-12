Dear Datavault AI Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 15

Datavault AI (DVLT) is about to step back into the spotlight. The company reports its next round of earnings on May 15, and for investors who have been watching this stock closely, the results could be a defining moment.

Revenue targets are bold, recent acquisitions are still settling in, and Wall Street has one eye on whether management can back up the ambitious promises made just two months ago.

Before the numbers drop, here is what you need to know.

What Datavault AI Does and Why it Matters Now

Datavault AI is not your typical tech company. Formerly known as WiSA Technologies, the company rebranded in February 2025 and pivoted into artificial intelligence-driven data monetization.

The Philadelphia-based firm now operates across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, focusing on two main pillars: cybersecure data management and wireless audio technology. Valued at a market cap of $439 million, Datavault stock is down 83% from its 52-week high.

Its AI agents, DataScore, DataValue, and Data Vault Bank, are designed to score, value, and monetize data the moment it is created. These agents are end-to-end systems where raw data becomes a tradeable, tokenized asset.

The company also owns WiSA, an audio technology platform used in wireless speaker systems, and ADIO, a data-over-sound platform. These form what Datavault calls its Acoustic division, which generates real-time revenue while feeding data into the broader monetization ecosystem.

By early 2026, Datavault AI had closed two acquisitions: CompuSystems and API Media. Both deals plug into a broader internal initiative called Event Citadel, which is designed to capture audience engagement data at live events and funnel it into Datavault's tokenization engine.

A Strong End to 2025

In Q4 of 2025, Datavault AI reported its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis, with adjusted EBITDA exceeding $8 million.

Revenue for the full year 2025 came in at $33.82 million, a jump of roughly 3,650% year over year (YoY).

CEO Nathaniel Bradley also reiterated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $200 million, calling for sequential growth each quarter with most of that revenue landing in the second half of the year.

To put it in context, the company generated just $39.09 million in all of 2025. So, a revenue target of $200 million indicates a year-over-year growth of over 400%.

There is only one analyst currently covering DVLT, so the estimates carry a limited range but still tell a useful story.

For the current quarter ending March 2026, the consensus revenue estimate sits at $20 million. That would represent roughly a 3,080% increase compared to the $629,000 the company reported in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the analyst projects negative EBITDA, EBIT, and free cash flow in the millions and a sharp gross margin compression. This suggests heavy spending tied to integration costs from the CSI and API Media acquisitions, as well as the buildout of new exchange infrastructure.

What's Next for the AI Stock?

Datavault has many moving parts, and investors heading into May 15 will want clarity on a few specific points.

First, how is the NYIAX integration progressing? The company finalized its acquisition of the New York Interactive Advertising Exchange just before the March earnings call. Bradley described it as a "preeminent" addition to Datavault's exchange stack, giving the company access to the NASDAQ financial framework for token trading.

Second, are any of the genre-specific exchanges, including the Sports Illustrated Exchange, the International Elements Exchange, and the American Political Exchange, generating revenue yet? Bradley outlined these as key monetization pillars, but the timeline to revenue remains unclear.

Third, what does cash look like? The company ended 2025 with over $115 million in working capital. Whether that cushion holds after a spending-heavy Q1 will be closely watched.

The May 15 report will be the first real test of whether Datavault AI's transformation story is tracking on schedule or running behind the ambitious roadmap management laid out earlier this year.