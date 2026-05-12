Rising Commodity Prices Create a Chance for Savvy Traders to Bet on the Australian Dollar

September Australian dollar (A6U26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Aussie dollar futures that prices are trending higher and last week hit a contract high. The bulls are in firm near-term technical control, as the trend is their friend.

Fundamentally, Australia’s government is very stable and its commodity-export driven economy is strong amid rising global raw commodity prices.

A move in the September Aussie dollar above chart resistance at the contract high of .7255 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7650 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .7090.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):