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Cattle Look to Tuesday Trade as Lower Tariffs Put on Pause

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures closed Monday with contracts up 50 cents in front month June, but other contracts 55 cents lower to down $1.92. Open interest was down 5,729 contracts, with 13,165 rolling out of June. Cash trade settled in at $256-260 last week, with southern action $256-258 and northern trade at $258-260. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.92 to $4.80 in the front months, with May the exception, up $1.025. Open interest was down 1,743, suggesting longs coming off the table. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.54 to $374.83 on May 7.  The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had 5,237 head for sale, with prices down $5-10 on feeder steers and steady to $5 lower on feeder heifers.

On Monday, report indicated the US was looking to temporarily lower beef import tariffs as soon as Monday, though the White House decided late on Monday to delay the plan in order to finalize details.

The Monday Crop Progress report showed US pasture ratings at 31% in good/excellent category, with the all including Brugler500 index (100-500 point scale) at 275.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a 27 cent premium to Select. Choice boxes were up $2.83 to $391.22, while Select was $6.48 higher at $361.49. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 102,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last Monday and 4,707 head above the same Monday last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.400, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.550, down $0.550,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.675, down $1.625,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.400, up $1.025,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.300, down $1.925,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.150, down $2.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 235.550 -1.125 -0.48%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 242.725 -0.825 -0.34%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.700 +0.300 +0.12%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 359.575 -2.725 -0.75%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 366.825 -1.575 -0.43%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 357.150 -3.000 -0.83%
Feeder Cattle

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