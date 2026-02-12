Is It Too Late to Chase the Rally in Vertiv Stock?

Vertiv (VRT) shares soared to a new all-time high on Wednesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure firm reported a strong Q4 and issued impressive guidance for its fourth quarter.

Following the post-earnings rally, VRT’s relative strength index (14-day) sits at about 79, signaling extremely overbought conditions, which often warrant cutting exposure.

Even in percentage terms, Vertiv stock is now up sharply from its January low of about $160, but the incentive to stick with it remains strong as ever for the remainder of 2026.

Is There Any Further Upside Left in Vertiv Stock?

While Vertiv’s headline numbers were compelling — with adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share — the real gold was buried in the order book.

The NYSE-listed firm that provides chilled water and power for the artificial intelligence industry saw organic orders more than triple in the fourth quarter, driving its total backlog to a record $15 billion.

This suggests VRT is seeing a fundamental shift in demand that positions it well to replicate Q4 strength over the next few quarters.

VRT stock also remains worth owning at an all-time high because the company has sold out much of its 2026 capacity already, providing a level of revenue visibility that’s rare in the industrial tech sector.

Are VRT Shares Expensive to Own in 2026?

Vertiv shares are currently going for 39x forward earnings — a premium, certainly, but one that’s arguably justified given the management sees it growing earnings by a remarkable 43% this year.

In fact, a 252% increase in organic order and a 0.5x net leverage ratio makes VRT a grounded way to play the AI supercycle, especially when compared to software names with thinner margins and no physical moat.

Vertiv’s book-to-bill ratio now sits at an exciting 2.9x, indicating the company is capturing an outsized share of the AI data center buildout.

Investors could also take heart in the fact that options pricing currently suggests this AI stock could rally past $300 over the next three months, indicating potential upside of another 22% from here.

Vertiv Remains a Buy-Rated Stock Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street analysts seem to agree with options traders as well given the consensus rating on VRT shares remains at a “Strong Buy.”

While their mean target of about $197 has been left far behind following the post-earnings rally on Feb. 11, it’s reasonable to assume that upward revisions will follow in the days ahead.