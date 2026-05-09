Google Stock Could Rally as the Company Builds OpenClaw Competitor Remy. How to Play GOOGL Here.

In the race toward autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) appears to be strengthening its positioning. The company is now reportedly developing “Remy,” a next-generation personal agent designed to compete directly with the fast-rising OpenClaw, a tool that has captured industry attention for its ability to execute tasks, automate workflows, and act independently on behalf of users.

Remy, which is being internally tested within Google’s Gemini ecosystem, is described as a “24/7 personal agent” capable of proactively managing tasks, learning user preferences, and taking real-world actions, marking a shift from passive chatbots to fully agentic AI systems.

If Remy successfully leverages Google’s deep integration across Search, Gmail, Maps, and Android, it could not only neutralize emerging threats like OpenClaw but also unlock a new monetization frontier. Meanwhile, OpenClaw’s founder, Peter Steinberger, has joined OpenAI, while Google is expected to reveal more at its upcoming I/O event.

Amid this push into agentic AI, is the stock up for a renewed rally?

About Alphabet Stock

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet has transformed the tech landscape through its wide-ranging businesses, including Google Services, Google Cloud, and forward-looking initiatives like Waymo and Verily. Its strategic focus on AI and cloud computing continues to be a major growth engine, reinforcing its strong competitive positioning. With a market cap of $4.8 trillion, Alphabet remains a dominant force in global technology and a key member of the Magnificent Seven .

Alphabet stock has delivered strong momentum, supported by investor enthusiasm around AI and cloud growth.

Shares have rallied meaningfully year-to-date (YTD), with total returns of 26.8% , significantly outperforming the broader market. Plus, the stock has delivered a triple-digit return over the past 52 weeks of 162.17%, driven by AI-led growth expectations, prominent developments and strong earnings reports.

Importantly, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of $399.98 on May 7, marking a breakout above prior peaks and signaling continued bullish sentiment likely bolstered by the Remy news.

GOOGL currently trades at a premium compared to the sector median and its own historical average at 28.02 times forward earnings.

Steady Q1 Results

Alphabet delivered a standout first-quarter 2026 earnings report on April 29 , materially exceeding expectations. Total revenue came in at $109.9 billion, up 22% year-over-year (YOY) , representing one of the company’s strongest growth rates in recent years and comfortably ahead of consensus estimates.

Profitability expanded even faster than the top line. Net income surged to $62.6 billion, up 81% YOY from $34.5 billion, while EPS rose to $5.11, up 82% YOY and exceeded expectations. Operating income increased 30% YOY to $39.7 billion, with operating margins expanding to roughly 36% from 34%, highlighting improved efficiency despite heavy AI investment.

Moreover, Google Cloud emerged as the primary growth engine, with revenue rising 63% YOY to $20 billion, driven by surging enterprise demand for AI infrastructure and services. Meanwhile, Search remained resilient with roughly 19% growth, while broader Google Services revenue grew 16% YOY, and YouTube advertising also posted solid gains.

Furthermore, the company raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $180 billion to $190 billion, signaling an aggressive push to scale AI infrastructure, including data centers and proprietary chips.

Investors reacted positively to the earnings release with shares rising almost 10% on April 30.

Analysts remain optimistic, forecasting EPS of roughly $14.01 for fiscal 2026, a 29.6% YOY jump, followed by a further 4.07% rise to $14.58 in 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Alphabet Stock?

Recently, Citizens reiterated its bullish stance on Alphabet with a $515 price target and a “Market Outperform” rating, highlighting TPU chip sales as a key future growth driver, expected to reach about $3 billion in 2026 and surge to $25 billion in 2027.

Moreover, BMO Capital raised its price target on Alphabet to $435 from $410 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating, reflecting continued confidence in the stock’s upside potential.

Wall Street is majorly bullish on GOOGL. Overall, GOOGL has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating . Of the 54 analysts covering the stock, 44 advise a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating.

GOOGL’s average analyst price target of $421.19 indicates an upside of 6.4%, while Citizens’ Street-high target price of $515 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 30.1%.