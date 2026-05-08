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This Analyst Just Upgraded Fluence Energy Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Investors analyzing potential trades by Matej Kastelic via Shutterstock
Investors analyzing potential trades by Matej Kastelic via Shutterstock

Fluence Energy (FLNC) shares are ripping higher on May 8 after Roth MKM upgraded the energy storage products specialist to “Buy” and doubled its price target to $26.

As investors cheered the bullish call, FLNC’s relative strength index (RSI) climbed into the early 80s, indicating overbought conditions that often precede a near-term pullback. 

Fluence Energy stock is now trading at more than 2x its price in the final week of April. 

www.barchart.com

Why Roth MKM Is Bullish on Fluence Energy Stock

Fluence has signed master service agreements (MSAs) with two hyperscale data center customers.

One of these MSAs was secured after a rigorous qualification process involving 26 potential vendors, which Roth MKM analysts led by Justin Clare view as significant validation of the firm’s tech. 

Plus, its year-to-date orders have soared to roughly $2 billion, representing a 100% increase versus the first four months of 2025. 

Clare is positive on FLNC shares also because uncertainty regarding domestic supply has largely stabilized following the ownership transition of the battery cell manufacturing facility in Smyrna, Tennessee. 

Note that Fluence Energy now sits decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), indicating a strong uptrend. 

Why FLNC Shares Are Attractive Despite a Q2 Revenue Miss

Roth MKM’s constructive call on Fluence Energy shares arrives only days after the company posted its financials for the second quarter. 

Despite a notable revenue miss ($465 million vs. $612 expected), the stock rallied after Q2 results, mostly on better-than-expected EBITDA and rebounding margins that stood at 11.1%.

More importantly, the revenue shortfall didn’t force management into lowering its outlook for $3.4 billion in full-year revenue, reinforcing that the underlying demand remains robust. 

At the time of writing, FLNC is going for about 1.1x sales, which means it isn’t really an expensive name to own in 2026. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Fluence Energy Inc

Other Wall Street firms, however, seem to disagree with Roth MKM and view FLNC stock’s recent rally as somewhat overdone. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Fluence Energy sits at “Hold” only, with the mean price target of roughly $15 indicating potential for a significant decline from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FLNC 24.16 +5.19 +27.36%
Fluence Energy Inc Cl A

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