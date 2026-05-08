Vital Farms Stock Plummets 25% Following Q1 Earnings. Here's Why.

Eggs in a carton by natasha T via Unsplash

Vital Farms (VITL) shares crashed on May 7 after the pasture-raised egg leader posted a surprising net loss for its fiscal Q1, missing analysts’ estimates by a significant margin.

The post-earnings selloff saw VITL’s relative strength index (RSI) sink into the late 20s, signaling oversold conditions that often trigger a relief rally.

Including the recent decline, Vital Farms stock is down more than 65% versus the start of this year.

What Made Vital Farms Stock Crumble After Q1 Earnings?

Investors bailed on VITL shares primarily because of a stark disconnect between revenue growth and profitability.

While net revenue jumped over 15% in the first quarter, the Nasdaq-listed firm recorded a diluted per-share loss of $0.03, alarmingly worse than the $0.16 a share of profit that analysts had modeled.

Vital Farms’ gross margin plummeted by more than 1,000 basis points to 28.3% due to an industry-wide oversupply crisis.

As wholesale egg prices normalized from their 2025 peak, Vital Farms was forced to offload excess inventory into lower-priced breaker channels at a loss.

Meanwhile, soaring SG&A expenses — up nearly 39% year-on-year — and the costs tied with exiting its butter business further eroded the bottom line.

Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in VITL Shares?

Following the dismal first-quarter report, Stifel analysts downgraded Vital Farms shares to “hold” and aggressively cut their price target to $10, signaling virtually no upside from current levels.

In its research note, the investment firm cited a lack of visibility on when operating conditions will normalize, noting the company is currently paying farmers to halt production to manage the supply glut.

Additionally, increased promotional activity across the category is failing to attract new customers, with the rate of first-time trial households dropping significantly.

Until margins show a clear path to recovery, Stifel analysts expect VITL's valuation to remain under heavy scrutiny.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Vital Farms

Heading into the Q1 print, Wall Street had a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating on VITL stock, with a mean price target of roughly $21.

However, it’s reasonable to expect notable downward revisions like Stifel’s to reflect Vital Farms’ broadly disappointing quarterly release.