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Hogs Look to Round Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures posted mixed action on Thursday, with front months down 20 to 32 cents and the rest of the board up a nickel to 80 cents. Open interest was down 2,667 contracts on Thursday. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 9 cents on May 5 at $91.19. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 30,843 MT for the week ending on 4/30. Mexico was the top buyer of 14,800 MT, with Japan buying 6,100 MT. Shipments were tallied at a 9-week high of 40,369 MT. The largest destination was Mexico at 17,700 MT, with 5,900 MT headed to Japan.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 50 cents at $95.60 per cwt. The butt and picnic carried the load, the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 484,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.928 million head. That is down 12,000 head from the previous week but 9,883 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $91.500, down $0.200,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $99.375, down $0.325

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $102.950, up $0.700,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 98.625s -0.750 -0.75%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 90.875s -0.625 -0.68%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 103.200s +0.250 +0.24%
Lean Hogs

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