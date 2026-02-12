1 Under-the-Radar Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Now for a Major NASA Deal

Infleqtion just landed a contract that could put the company on the map as a serious quantum player.

The quantum computing firm secured a role in NASA's Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder mission. The project will launch the first quantum sensor capable of measuring Earth's gravitational field from space. It's scheduled to fly in 2030.

Churchill Capital Corp X (CCCX) stock jumped 15% on the news. That's the SPAC merging with Infleqtion to take it public. The deal should close before the end of March 2026, with the combined company trading as INFQ on the New York Stock Exchange.

Why the NASA Deal Matters

Most quantum companies chase headlines with claims about future breakthroughs. Infleqtion is building hardware for critical government missions.

The NASA satellite will orbit Earth, measuring subtle variations in gravity.

These measurements track changes in water, ice, and landmasses across the planet.

Operating in microgravity provides the quantum sensor with longer interaction times, resulting in more sensitive measurements.

Infleqtion's role is to design and integrate the sensor's quantum core. That includes the vacuum system, lasers, and control subsystems. The technology uses ultracold rubidium atoms, cooled to near absolute zero, to enable precise gravity-gradient measurements.

NASA awarded more than $20 million in mission funding, and the agency expects to complete instrument hardware development over the next three years before the 2030 launch.

The mission builds on work Infleqtion already did with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the Cold Atom Lab aboard the International Space Station. That track record matters when competing for government contracts.

The Department of Energy Doubles Down

Just days before the NASA announcement, Infleqtion revealed another major government win.

The company executed a $6.2 million contract with the Department of Energy's ARPA-E division. The ENCODE project focuses on using quantum computing to optimize electrical grids.

This matters because AI and electrification are pushing power grids beyond the capacity of traditional computing. Industry-standard optimization software like Gurobi and CPLEX has delivered billions in value but is hitting computational limits.

Infleqtion's quantum approach could improve energy affordability and grid stability. The technology enables more efficient dispatch, transmission, and resource optimization across increasingly complex power systems.

The project includes collaborations with Argonne National Laboratory, the National Laboratory of the Rockies, EPRI, and ComEd. Having these respected partners validates Infleqtion's technical approach.

Infleqtion uses neutral-atom technology, which differs from competing quantum approaches. The company already demonstrated a 1,600-qubit array. That's massive compared to other quantum systems. It also operates at kilowatt levels rather than the megawatts required by traditional supercomputers.

Recent achievements include 12 logical qubits with error detection. That's a critical step toward fault-tolerant quantum computing that can solve real problems. The neutral-atom platform works from quantum computers down to precision sensors. This flexibility lets Infleqtion serve multiple markets with the same core technology.

The commercial portfolio includes quantum computers, radio frequency (RF) systems, quantum clocks, and inertial navigation solutions. Multiple revenue streams reduce dependence on any single market.

Commercial Timing Applications Gain Traction

Infleqtion recently demonstrated another practical application with Quantum Corridor. The companies demonstrated that critical digital infrastructure can remain synchronized without GPS. The test ran across 21.8 kilometers of live urban fiber between Chicago data centers.

GPS jamming or spoofing creates single points of failure for data centers, financial trading, AI networks, and defense systems. Infleqtion's Tiqker quantum optical clock maintained picosecond-level synchronization even through network switching and environmental changes.

Performance improved by up to 40x compared to GPS-based timing. That precision is significant for high-frequency trading, distributed computing, telecommunications, and national security applications. The collaboration could lead to commercial quantum synchronization services on fiber networks. That opens markets beyond pure government work.

Infleqtion's quantum software team advanced to Phase 3 of the Wellcome Leap Quantum for Bio Challenge. The project applies quantum computing to cancer biomarker discovery. Identifying molecular or genetic features to diagnose cancer or predict treatment response requires analyzing massive, complex datasets that traditional tools struggle to handle.

The team developed a hybrid quantum-classical workflow combining DNA, RNA, and pathology image analysis. Phase 3 moves from simulations to experiments on real quantum processors using head-and-neck cancer data from the University of Chicago.

Success would demonstrate quantum computing solving real clinical problems on current hardware, not just in theory.

A Proven Government Contractor

Infleqtion has a 19-year history of supplying the U.S. government and allies. The company completed hundreds of contracts for government and commercial entities. That track record matters enormously. Government agencies prefer working with proven partners rather than startups making promises.

CEO Matt Kinsella highlighted that securing the grid has become "a matter of national capability" as power-intensive computing pushes infrastructure to its limits.

The company's deep experience ensures solutions are grounded in technical stability rather than hype.

The SPAC Structure Provides Capital

The Churchill Capital Corp X merger gives Infleqtion public market access without the traditional IPO process. Churchill X filed an effective registration statement with the SEC on Jan. 23, 2026. The definitive proxy materials went to shareholders with a record date of January 13, 2026.

SPACs have fallen out of favor after many failed to deliver on promises. But Infleqtion delivers real revenue, government contracts, and demonstrated technology, not just projections.

The structure lets retail investors access quantum computing exposure before the technology becomes mainstream. Several public quantum companies focus on government work. IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum all compete for similar contracts.

Infleqtion's neutral-atom approach and precision sensing capabilities differentiate it from pure quantum computing platforms. The ability to serve both computing and sensing markets provides diversification that competitors lack.

The 1,600-qubit demonstration puts Infleqtion ahead of most competitors in scale. Low power consumption gives it advantages for practical deployment.

The Investment Case for INFQ Stock

Thus, CCCX stock, soon to be INFQ stock, offers exposure to quantum computing with actual government validation.

The NASA mission provides credibility and revenue visibility through 2030. The Department of Energy contract adds another major customer. Commercial timing applications could generate recurring revenue beyond project-based government work.

Risks include technical execution challenges and the SPAC structure itself. Many SPACs underperform after mergers close. Quantum computing remains in its early stages, with uncertain timelines for widespread adoption.

But for investors seeking quantum exposure backed by real contracts rather than promises, Infleqtion, through Churchill X, deserves consideration before the merger closes and INFQ stock potentially reprices.