Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Silver a Trading or Investment Commodity?

Andrew Hecht - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock

I asked if silver had found a bottom in an April 7, 2026, Barchart article, where I concluded with the following:

Silver is a highly volatile precious metal. While it is virtually impossible to pick tops or bottoms in volatile markets, silver’s critical technical resistance level is at the 1980 high of $50.36 per ounce. Expect wide trading ranges in silver, and you will not be disappointed.  

Nearby COMEX silver futures traded at $72.50 per ounce on April 6 and were higher at over $78 in early May.

Silver traded around the $80 pivot point in April

The 1980 all-time high of $50.36 per ounce was an elusive target for silver for 4.5 decades. From October 2025 through January 2026, silver blew through the 1980 high as a hot knife goes through butter. 

The quarterly continuous COMEX silver chart dating back to the late 1960s shows the 1980 high, the rally that fell just short of the 1980 high in 2011, and the parabolic move in late 2025 and early 2026.

Even the most aggressive bull markets rarely move in straight lines, and silver ran out of upside steam in late January, falling 49.7% from $121.785 to a low of $61.21 per ounce in March. In April, silver’s price recovered and consolidated around $80, which became a pivot point for the volatile precious metal. 

The daily continuous COMEX silver futures chart shows that the price traded as low as $69.78 and as high as $83.245 in April, with resistance above $80 and support in the low $70s. 

The bull case for the volatile metal

The bullish case for silver includes the following factors:

Silver’s technical break above the 1980 high of $50.36, which had been the long-term resistance level for 45 years, has become a technical support level. Silver has remained comfortably above that support level even though the price corrected by 49.7%. 

According to the Silver Institute, 2026 marks the sixth consecutive year of a global silver market deficit. 

Source: Reuters/Silver Institute

While the deficit forecast is lower for 2026 than for 2025, global investment demand remains the wild card in the silver market. The break above the 1980 high and bullish trend could attract significant investment and speculative buying on dips, expanding the deficit. 

The prospects are for increased industrial demand over the coming years from electronics, green energy solutions, including but not limited to photovoltaics, and other applications. 

Silver has the potential to disappoint the bulls

Silver is a highly volatile metal with a history of disappointing market participants holding long-term investment and trading positions. After reaching $49.82 per ounce in 2011, silver traded in a bearish trend, falling 76.6% to the 2020 pandemic-inspired low of $11.64 per ounce. Silver tends to fall during risk-off periods. During the 2008 global financial crisis, the price plunged 60.8% in only seven months from $21.44 in March 2008 to $8.40 per ounce in October 2008. Silver dropped 90.5% from the 1980 high of $50.36 to the June 1982 low of $4.78 per ounce. In late 2001, COMEX silver traded as low as $4.02 per ounce. History shows that silver can always disappoint the bulls. 

Trading silver is likely the optimal path 

Silver is far more volatile than gold. 

The 30-year monthly COMEX silver chart shows that long-term historical volatility is currently at 37.06%. 

The 30-year monthly COMEX gold chart shows that long-term historical volatility is currently at 18.51%, half the level of silver volatility. 

Volatility creates trading opportunities for flexible traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets. In 2026, COMEX silver futures rose 72.5% from the end of 2025 to the late January high and fell 49.7% to the March low, before recovering 27.4% on May 6. Silver’s penchant for volatility makes it a trading, and not an investing, market in the current environment. 

SLV is the silver ETF with the greatest liquidity

At $70.00 per share, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is a highly liquid ETF that holds physical silver. SLV has over $37.3 billion in assets under management. SLV trades an average of more than 21.2 million shares per day and charges a 0.50% management fee. Silver is a bulky commodity that requires storage and insurance expenses. SLV’s management fee covers those costs, and the ETF is available to market participants with a standard equity account.

In 2026, COMEX silver futures rose 72.5% from the end of 2025 to the late January high and fell 49.7% to the March low, before recovering 27.4% on May 6. Over the same period, SLV rose 70.5% from $64.42 at the end of 2026 to the late January high of $109.83 per share. SLV corrected with silver, falling 45% to the March low of $60.37, and moved 16.1% higher on May 6 to 70.10 per share. While SLV tracks COMEX silver futures prices, it trades only during U.S. stock market hours, whereas silver trades around the clock. Therefore, SLV can miss highs or lows when the stock market is closed.

Silver remains in a long-term bullish trend, with prices nearly $20 above its critical support level at the 1980 high. However, the price is more than $50 below the late-January high. Expect silver to continue displaying wide price swings, making trading, rather than investing, optimal. 


On the date of publication, Andrew Hecht did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SLV 73.01 +1.41 +1.97%
Silver Trust Ishares
GCM26 4,730.7s +19.8 +0.42%
Gold
SIN26 80.865s +0.685 +0.85%
Silver

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.