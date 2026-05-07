Apple Stock Just Broke to New Record Highs with $300 Just Around the Corner

Apple (AAPL) shares have demonstrated renewed strength and just broke out to new all-time highs.

The stock currently maintains a “Moderate Buy” consensus among analysts, but I think the chart looks stronger than even that grade.

AAPL’s recent Q2 fiscal 2026 earnings were strong, setting the stock up to be a market leader again.

Despite macroeconomic concerns and tariff uncertainties, Apple’s expanding services ecosystem and AI monetization strategy suggest a bullish near-term path.

Today’s Featured Stock

Now valued at more than $4 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is a global technology leader in consumer electronics, software, and services. While it remains the dominant player in the smartphone market with its iPhone line, the company is increasingly focused on high-margin Services and integrating advanced AI capabilities across its device ecosystem of over 2.5 billion active units.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. AAPL checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “buy” on April 17, the stock has gained 6.39%.

AAPL has rallied all the way back from its recent low around $250 just 5 weeks ago. Its 20-day moving average is strong, as is its 50-day moving average. The PPO indicator crossed up through zero during the past month, a sign of increasing momentum. Yet the stock is flat since early December, making this more of a second-chance situation.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Apple

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Apple recently traded at $287.51, above its 50-day moving average at $262.13.

All four short-term Barchart Opinion indicators are at “Buy.”

All four long-term Barchart Opinion indicators are “Buy.”

AAPL’s Snapshot Opinion is in a “sweet spot” at a 72% “Buy.”

Just a month ago, its Snapshot Opinion was a 24% “Sell.”

Signal Strength is rated “Good” and Direction is rated “Strengthening.”

Trading AAPL based on the 20-day moving average as tracked by Barchart has produced a 99% gain over the past 5 years.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$4.06 trillion market capitalization.

33.5x price-earnings ratio.

2.4x price/earnings-growth ratio.

Robust profit margin of 26.9%

60-month Beta of 1.06, slightly more volatile than the S&P 500 Index.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Apple

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 42 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate AAPL a “Moderate Buy,” with 23 of those being “Strong Buy” ratings

A consensus of 42 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate AAPL a “Moderate Buy,” with 23 of those being “Strong Buy” ratings Price Targets: 12-month targets range from a conservative $230 to a high of $350, with an average consensus near $300.

The Bottom Line on Apple

Apple is currently firing on all cylinders technically, having successfully navigated a period of leadership transition and tariff-related volatility in early 2026. The stock has established a solid support base near $260 and is now riding a wave of optimism surrounding its AI roadmap and service-led margin expansion.

With the stock trading above its major moving averages and analysts aggressively raising price targets toward the $325 level, the near-term outlook is decidedly bullish. While the high P/E ratio of 33x requires continued execution, the company’s massive cash returns and installed base of 2.5 billion devices provide a formidable floor for investors.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.