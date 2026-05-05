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Cattle Trading with Tuesday Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay
Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are trading 92 cents to $2.27 higher so far on Tuesday. Cash trade from last week finished out near $256-257. It has been quiet so far this week. Feeder cattle futures are $4 to $5 higher in bounce back Turnaround Tuesday action. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.51 to $375.54 on May 1. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw 6,402 head sold, with feeders steady to $4 higher on the steers and heifers steady to $2 lower. Calves were up $5 to $10 head.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed beef exports at 207.25 million pounds in March, a 10-year low for the month but 12.9% above February.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at a $1.09 premium to Select. Choice boxes were up $1.86 to $393.42, while Select was $3.91 higher at $394.51. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 98,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from last week and 10,876 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $252.675, up $0.925,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.825, up $1.650,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.725, up $2.275,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $370.800, up $4.200

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $371.400, up $4.800

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.475, up $4.675


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 243.225s +2.775 +1.15%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 248.350s +2.175 +0.88%
Live Cattle
LEM26 253.225s +1.475 +0.59%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 372.300s +5.700 +1.55%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 371.825s +5.225 +1.43%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 370.375s +5.575 +1.53%
Feeder Cattle

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