Cattle Shift Focus to Tuesday After Monday Losses

Live cattle futures settled with $1.25 to $2 losses across most contracts on Monday. Open interest saw modest new selling, up 1,266 contracts. Cash trade from last week started at $250-252 across the country and worked up to $256-257. Feeder cattle futures were down $4.80 to $6.02 on the day, pulling nearly $2 off midday losses. Open interest saw some longs liquidating, down 3,043 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.51 to $375.54 on May 1. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw an 6,800 head sold, with feeders steady to $4 higher on the steers and heifers steady to $2 lower. Calves were up $5 to $10 head.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at 96 cents. Choice boxes were up $2.45 to $391.56, while Select was $3.55 higher at $390.60. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 98,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from last week and 10,876 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $251.750, down $1.250,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $246.175, down $1.650,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $240.450, down $2.000,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $366.600, down $4.800,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $366.600, down $5.575,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $364.800, down $5.900,