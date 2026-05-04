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Ahead of Palantir Earnings, Here Is What Barchart Options Data Shows for PLTR Stock

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Investors are running into Palantir (PLTR) stock ahead of the company’s first-quarter financial release, scheduled to land today after market close. 

Consensus is for the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data analytics firm to post $0.22 in earnings per share (EPS), up sharply from just $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. 

Despite recent gains, Palantir stock remains a laggard for 2026, currently down about 17% versus its year-to-date high of nearly $182 in early January. 

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests Palantir Stock Is Headed

According to Barchart, options traders are positioning for a positive post-earnings move in Palantir this week.  

The put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring May 8 sits at 0.66x currently, signaling a bullish skew — with the upper price at nearly $160 indicating potential for an 8.21% rally in PLTR shares after the Q1 print. 

Palantir’s technicals also favor continued upward momentum after the quarterly release, given the stock broke above its 50-day moving average (MA) this morning, with an RSI (14-day) in the mid-50s suggesting significant room for further upside ahead. 

The Nasdaq-listed firm does not currently pay a dividend, though. 

PLTR Shares Downgraded Ahead of Q1 Earnings

HSBC’s senior analyst Stephen Bersey disagrees with the derivatives market on Palantir shares. 

In a research note on Monday morning, just hours before Q1 results, Bersey downgraded PLTR to “Neutral,” citing AI disruption fears. 

Bersey isn’t worried that artificial intelligence will replace Palantir, but that AI rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI are replicating its “forward-deployed engineer” approach to become more like it. 

This emerging competitive threat is particularly concerning given PLTR’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple still sits in the triple-digits, he told clients. 

HSBC trimmed its price target on Palantir Technologies to $151, which is roughly in line with the price at which it’s trading already. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palantir?

Other Wall Street analysts, however, aren’t as cautious on PLTR stock as Bersey heading into the company’s Q1 earnings. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Palantir remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $195 indicating potential upside of more than 30% from here.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PLTR 146.03 +1.96 +1.36%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

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